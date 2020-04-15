78 Vaccines against COVID-19 are being Developed Worldwide

A few days ago, one of the most respected publications in the science - "Nature", dedicated one of his articles to coronavirus vaccines and found that there are 78 confirmed active projects, 73 are currently at exploratory or preclinical stages and 5 of them are in the first phase of clinical trials, Prof. Radostina Alexandrova, Virologists at the Institute of Experimental Morphology, Pathology and Anthropology, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, said to BNT.

According to Prof. Alexandrova, it will take a year, a year and a half for a COVID-19 vaccine to be created.

The Nature Journal states: "Public information on the specific SARS-CoV-2 antigen(s) used in vaccine development is limited. Most candidates for which information is available aim to induce neutralizing antibodies against the viral spike (S) protein, preventing uptake via the human ACE2 receptor. However, it is unclear how different forms and/or variants of the S protein used in different candidates relate to each other, or to the genomic epidemiology of the disease. Experience with SARS vaccine development indicates the potential for immune enhancement effects of different antigens, which is a topic of debate and could be relevant to vaccine advancement."