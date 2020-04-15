40 Newly Infected with COVID-19 for the Past 24 Hours in Bulgaria

April 15, 2020, Wednesday
Bulgaria: 40 Newly Infected with COVID-19 for the Past 24 Hours in Bulgaria www.pixabay.com

In the last 24 hours, 40 new cases of coronavirus infected people have been proved, Yambol is the new area where the infection has been detected. The total number of the cases in the Bulgaria is 735, the Prof. Mutafchiiski announced at a regular briefing this morning.

Of the 40 new cases, 14 are hospitalized. 29 cases are in Sofia.

The increase from yesterday is 5.8%.

105 people have recovered, 24 of them in the past 24 hours.

A total of 36 people died - 20 men and 16 women. 29 people are in intensive care units.

Tags: COVID-19, infected, Bulgaria
