The Fire near Chernobyl is Under Control

The fire in the forest area around the Chernobyl NPP is extinguished, but it will continue to smolder for several days, TASS reported, quoting the head of the Ukrainian State Emergency Management Agency.

The fire near the nuclear power plant has not affected the radiation background in Russia, it is within normal limits, the press service of the Russian Hydrometeorological Service announced today. "The radiation control points of the service have not reported any changes," it said.

