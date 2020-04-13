South Korea will Send 600,000 COVID-19 Tests to the United States

South Korea plans to send 600,000 coronavirus test kits to the United States tomorrow as the first part of a shipment ordered by Washington. This was announced today by a South Korean official, quoted by Reuters.

On March 25, the president of the United States made a phone call with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in to request the tests.

The kits will be paid by the US government. Another delivery of the 150,000 test pieces that will be sold by a local company is coming soon, the source added.

South Korean companies have already supplied test kits for US cities, including Los Angeles, but this is the first significant order from the federal government, the agency notes.