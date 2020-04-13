Slovenia's PM Accuses UEFA Boss of Spreading the Coronavirus

World | April 13, 2020, Monday // 11:23| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Slovenia's PM Accuses UEFA Boss of Spreading the Coronavirus www.pixabay.com

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa has severely accused UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin of spreading the coronavirus pandemic in Europe.

"Čeferin allowed the games between Atalanta and Valencia, as well as other matches in Europe during the same weeks. They did not want to cancel them because they were greedy for money. You see what happened in Italy and Spain. COVID-19 spread to both countries for these matches, and then spread to the rest of the continent, "Jansa announced.

Jansa said football matches were suspended too late. He called it an “irresponsible and criminal decision.” “World Health Organization warnings were not enough for UEFA to suspend the Champions League and the Europa League,” the politician said. He also accused the organization’s leadership of “caring only about money”.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: UEFA, Janez Jansa, COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria