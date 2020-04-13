Weather Forecast: Sunny and Warm
It will be mostly sunny today, but clouds, will increase from the northwest. It will remain fairly dry. There will be light, mostly southwest wind. It will be warmer, with maximum temperatures between 19C and 24C.
This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.
