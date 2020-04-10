Pharmacies in Istanbul to Distribute Masks Free of Charge

World | April 10, 2020, Friday // 13:07| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Pharmacies in Istanbul to Distribute Masks Free of Charge www.pixabay.com

The Istanbul Pharmaceutical Association and the Turkish Ministry of Health have decided to give away masks to Istanbul citizens for free.

According to Turkey's Haberler website, citizens will be able to recieve medical masks form the pharmacies after they show their personal code which they will receive via SMS message.

"Wearing a mask is one of the preventive measures recommended by the Ministry of Health to prevent the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, so the Pharmaceutical Association decides to distribute masks free of charge to people in Istanbul," the chamber said.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca previously said that five masks would be distributed from Turkish Post (PTT) branches once every week.

Turkey imposed a curfew on those below the age of 20 and above the age of 65 as part of the measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Duvar reported.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: pharmacies, Istanbul, free of charge, masks
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria