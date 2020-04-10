The Prime Minister Convenes an Extraordinary Government Meeting
Politics | April 10, 2020, Friday // 11:18| Views: | Comments: 0
novinite.bg
Prime Minister Boyko Borissov is calling an extraordinary government session today. Ministers will approve the signing of a contract for the delivery of 1,000,000 COVID-19 tests from South Korea.
Also today, the Minister of Culture, Boil Banov, will give a briefing to present government decisions and measures to support the cultural and creative sectors at the national level.
