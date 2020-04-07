EU Council Adopts Changes to Mobility Package

The Council of the European Union has adopted the controversial changes to the Mobility Package, which must be approved by the European Parliament at second reading in order for it to enter into force.

The changes stipulate that the trucks have to return to the country in which the company is registered on every eight weeks, and the driver himself - on every three or four depending on his working schedule.

The normal weekly rest period is at least 45 hours and should be spent outside the vehicle. If the driver is not at home during his rest period the accommodation should be at the expense of the employer.

In order for the package to enter into force, it must be approved by the European Parliament at second reading and then published in the Official Journal of the EU.

Eight countries, including Bulgaria, have sent a letter to the European Commission asking for its cancellation.

Earlier, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said he and his counterparts were considering bringing a class action lawsuit against the package at the EU Court of Justice.