Bulgaria: More than 7,000 Register as Unemployed per Day

About 3,000 people per day lose their jobs and register in the unemployment offices across the country since the introduction of the coronavirus state of emergency, data of the Employment agency showed on April 6.

The unemployment offices remind that the documents can be submitted online as well in order to avoid waiting as queues and many people gathering in one place. The online registration requires electronic signature and personal identification code from the National Social Security Institute, BNT reported.

Kremena Kalcheva, the head of the directorate for employment services explained that only in the past working day of last week, 7,178 people registered in the unemployment offices, on that particular day. 5,075 of them say that directly or indirectly the loss of their job was because of the coronavirus crisis situation.

More than 45,000 have registered as unemployed since the start of the coronavirus crisis.