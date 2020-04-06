Apple has Manufactured more than 20 Million Medical Masks
The American company has manufactured more than 20 million medical masks and face shields to combat the spread of coronavirus, CEO Tim Cook said.
"Apple is dedicated to supporting the worldwide response to COVID-19. We’ve now sourced over 20M masks through our supply chain. Our design, engineering, operations and packaging teams are also working with suppliers to design, produce and ship face shields for medical workers, ”Cook said in his Twitter account.
The head of the technology company said they expect weekly deliveries of more than a million masks and face shields. Delivery is already underway in the US and the company expects to expand distribution beyond the U.S.
“For Apple this is a labor of love and gratitude and we will share more of our efforts over time,” Cook said.
