Weather Forecast: Windy with Maximum Temperatures between 10C and 15C
Today, rain also in southern Bulgaria will stop, and clouds will break in the afternoon.
Northern Bulgaria will be mostly sunny. Light northeast winds will continue to blow, increasing to moderate in the east and across the Danube Plain. Maximum temperatures between 10C and 15C. Atmospheric pressure will rise and be much higher than the monthly average.
This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.
