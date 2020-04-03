Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny

It will be mostly sunny today. In the afternoon, it will become cloudy in the southwest but no rain is expected. Light to moderate wind will blow from the south-southeast, it will become north-northeast in the western part of the Danubian Plain. Maximum temperatures between 10C and 15C, in Sofia - about 11C. Atmospheric pressure is close to the monthly average and will drop slightly.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

