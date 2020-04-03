477 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria

477 are the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria according to data from the National Operational Headquarters. A 4-year-old child who has bilateral pneumonia is likely to be intubated, said the chief of staff, Gen. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski. The death toll has increased by two. So far, 12 people have died.

There are 21 new cases in Sofia, 2 in Plovdiv, 2 in Smolyan, 1 in Burgas, Kardzhali and Veliko Turnovo. Another doctor has been infected, thus there are already 21 infected doctors.

New five people have been healed - 3 at the Military Medical Academy. A total of 20 men and 10 women were healed. The youngest is at 27, the oldest is an 80-year-old man. The average age of the cured is 47 years.

179 patients were admitted to hospital, of which 20 were intubated.