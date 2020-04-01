40-Year-Old Man with COVID-19 Dies in Pirogov after Sudden Cardiac Arrest

April 1, 2020
A 40-year-old man - a patient of UMBALSM "N. I. Pirogov” this afternoon. He tested positive for COVID-19 and died after a sudden cardiac arrest. The man was admitted to the hospital two days ago with symptoms of the new coronavirus in moderate condition. He was immediately diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia and later confirmed with COVID-19.

 

