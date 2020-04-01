Gallup International: Bulgarians Accept Emergency Measures but Fear for Economy

Over the past week there has been no change in Bulgarians’ attitudes with regard the coronavirus, indicate the second wave of survey by Gallup International, BNR reported.

Two-thirds of the respondents say that the measures taken by the authorities are sufficient. There is a slight increase, up to 20%, in the number of people who regard the measures as excessive, and they are mostly young people. The measures are “unpleasant but bearable” according to 82% of Bulgarians. What is worrying is the economic perception.

One-third of respondents say their incomes have dropped, another 25%, mostly elderly people, say they expect this to happen. 6% have lost their jobs, for another 10% this is imminent. 70% say their jobs are not at risk. 

