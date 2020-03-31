Turkey's President will Donate 7 Salaries to Fight COVID-19

The Head of State has initiated a national solidarity campaign

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that he is donating 7 monthly salaries to help fight COVID-19.

In doing so, the Head of State became the initiator of a national solidarity campaign, which he addressed to the nation.

In a videoconference address, Erdogan called on all institutions, including civic organizations, and individuals to join the campaign to the best of their ability.

Its purpose is to support the poor in the population affected by the epidemic or economic measures to stop the spread of the infection.

The funds raised will be distributed through the Social Assistance and Solidarity Foundations, as is available in all provinces of Turkey, Erdogan said.

Bank accounts have been opened and will be donated, including through donations.

According to official figures, the Turkish president's monthly salary is 49,400 Turkish pounds.