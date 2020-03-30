Bulgaria’s Cabinet Approves Purchase of 1 Million Face-Protection Masks from China

Bulgaria’s cabinet has approved a contract with the China National Pharmaceutical Group for delivery of personal protective equipment- face protection masks type KN95. According to the contract, the Bulgarian Ministry of Health will buy 1 million medical masks type KN95 to the tune of EUR 1.67 million, BNR reported.

The masks will be used to satisfy the needs of the medical staff, the state health control bodies and other persons involved in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in Bulgaria. According to the Chinese National standard GB2626-2006, the face-protection masks type KN95 can filter particles with 95% efficiency.