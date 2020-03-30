Masks are Now Mandatory

All persons are required to wear a protective mask when in indoor or outdoor public places. Such an order was given by Health Minister Kiril Ananiev with a new order from today.

As of tomorrow (March 31st), 7 pm, the 14-day quarantine in the town of Bansko is canceled. The ban on entering and leaving the city is also lifted. This was ordered by Health Minister Kiril Ananiev.

Bansko will continue to apply anti-epidemic measures that apply nationwide.

The organization of the control over the wearing of masks is the responsibility of the interior minister and the governors. Law enforcement officials will monitor the implementation of the measure.

The order states that measures are being taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, which is a severe public and national public health emergency.

