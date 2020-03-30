Australia Tests Tuberculosis Vaccine to Fight Coronavirus

Australian medics will launch tuberculosis vaccine tests in an attempt to fight the coronavirus. They have joined a global test to find a non-traditional solution involving several countries.

The BCG Vaccine Test will include 4,000 medical specialists from different hospitals in Australia to see if it can reduce the COVID-19 risk, said researchers at the Murdoch Children's Research Institute in Melbourne.

Although the developed against tuberculosis, BCG boosts immunity. "We hope to see a reduction in the prevalence and severity of COVID-19 symptoms in BCG-vaccinated healthcare workers," said lead researcher Nigel Curtis.

The study will reach 4,000 people as part of a fast-tracked process conducted with the approval of state and federal health authorities. Similar tests are being conducted in several other countries, including the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

The tests are expected to allow the effect of the COVID-19 vaccine to be seen and to help preserve the lives of first-line health care workers. Improving innate immunity to coronavirus symptoms will take time, as will the development of a specific vaccine.