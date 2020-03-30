5 New COVID-19 Cases in the Country
There are 5 new COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria. Thus, the number of coronavirus infected in the country is already 359. This was announced by General Ventsislav Mutafchiiski.
The average age of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 is 45 years.
