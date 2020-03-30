2020 Summer Olympics - On July 23rd

Sports | March 30, 2020, Monday // 15:20| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 2020 Summer Olympics - On July 23rd www.pixabay.com

This was announced by the organizers

The Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, which were postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be held on July 23, 2021, organizers said.

Expect details.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, Olymic Games, postponed
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria