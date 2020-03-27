Bulgaria to Supply Protective Clothing to Austria

The delivery of protective clothing from Bulgaria to Austria was discussed in a telephone conversation by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and his colleague Sebastian Kurz. The two spoke today after the Austrian Chancellor Kurz expressed interest in Bulgarian protective clothing for medical staff at yesterday's online meeting of the European Council.

During the conversation, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov stressed that Bulgaria can assist Austria in providing protective clothing after all the needs of the health facilities in the country for which the factories are currently fulfilling orders are met. "Austria is a good friend and partner of Bulgaria and we are always ready to help. At such times, European countries must show their solidarity and support each other, "the PM further said.

Prime Minister Borissov informed the Chancellor of Austria that at present three companies in Bulgaria have received the approval of the laboratory at the Ministry of Defense to produce reusable protective clothing. These are MAK AD, Apollo and Aglika. The companies have already delivered more than 2500 pieces of protective clothing. Protective clothing characteristics meet all requirements of medical standards and may be used at least 50 times.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz keepstay in touch and the two countries are helping each other in their fight against the coronavirus.