Natural Gas Price Drops by more than 40%

Natural gas price will drop by more than 40% as of April 1, i.e by 17 BGN per megawatt compared to the previous quarter. This became clear on March 26 after a public discussion at Bulgaria’s energy regulator. The meeting discussed the proposed by Bulgargas new price of gas for the second quarter of the year.

Taking into account the reduction in the price of the natural gas, the energy regulator proposed average reduction in the price of the district heating by 20.77%.The biggest decrease in the heating price will for Sofia – by 25% and Vratsa – by 21%, while the smallest decrease will be for consumers in Varna – by 7.8%., BNT reported.

