The Emergency Measures Continue until 13 April

Health Minister Kiril Ananiev issued an order extending the duration of all anti-epidemic measures introduced until the end of the state of emergency.

"In connection with the state of emergency declared by Decision of the National Assembly of 13.03.2020 and the recommendations of the National Operational Headquarters, Health Minister Kiril Ananiev issued an order extending the duration of all introduced anti-epidemic measures (by Order No. RD-01-124 / 13.03.2020, Order No. RD 01-131 / 17.03.2020, Order No. RD 01-139 / 19.03.2020 and Order No. RD 01-144 / 22.03.2020) until 12 April 2020 , including "