A Code Yellow warning for rough seas has been issued for three coastal regions, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) said on its website.

The warning is in place for the coastal areas of Burgas, Varna and Dobrich.

Sea state expected around code 4; in bays -- code 3.

The yellow code means that the weather is potentially dangerous. With a yellow warning for rough seas, meteorologists warn of strong winds, high tide and big waves which can cause local flooding. People are advised to be careful when driving or walking in coastal areas.

