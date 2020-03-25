Bulgaria Suspends Entry and Transit of Lorries Travelling to Turkey

By order of Minister of Health, Kiril Ananiev, the entry into and transit through the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria of heavy goods vehicles travelling to the Republic of Turkey and arriving from the following countries is temporarily suspended as of March 25:

The Federal Republic of Germany, the Republic of Angola, the Republic of Austria, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, the Kingdom of Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Algerian People's Democratic Republic, the Republic of Djibouti, the Republic of Chad, the Czech Republic, the People's Republic of China Dominican Republic, Republic of Ecuador, Equatorial Guinea, Kingdom of Morocco, Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, Republic of the Philippines, Republic of Finland, France, Republic of Guatemala, Republic of Korea, Georgia, Republic of India, Kingdom of the Netherlands, Republic of Iraq, Islamic Republic of Iran, Ireland, Kingdom of Spain, Kingdom of Sweden, Swiss Confederation, Italy, Republic of Cameroon, Canada, Montenegro, Republic of Kazakhstan, Kenya, Colombia, Republic of Kosovo, Emirate of Kuwait, Republic of Northern Macedonia, Republic of Latvia, Lebanon, Hungary, Arab Republic of Egypt, Mongolia, Republic of Moldova, Mauritania, Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, Republic of Niger, Kingdom of Norway, Republic of Uzbekistan, Panama, Republic of Peru, Republic of Poland , Portuguese Republic, the Republic of Slovenia, the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, the Republic of Sudan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Tunisia, Ukraine, Sultanate of Oman, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The temporary ban is effective until the explicit cancellation of the order, BNT reported.