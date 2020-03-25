2 New Cases of COVID-19

This was made clear at the National Operations Headquarters morning briefing.

The number of coronavirus infected in the country is already 220. At a morning briefing at the National Operations Headquarters, General Ventsislav Mutafchiiski announced two more cases of infected with COVID-19 in Bulgaria.

The positive samples are from Plovdiv. "A 35-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman have been admitted to hospital," Mutafchiiski said.

The Chief of Operations Staff explained that the coronavirus has a remarkable resistance.

