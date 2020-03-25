2 New Cases of COVID-19
www.pixabay.com
Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
This was made clear at the National Operations Headquarters morning briefing.
The number of coronavirus infected in the country is already 220. At a morning briefing at the National Operations Headquarters, General Ventsislav Mutafchiiski announced two more cases of infected with COVID-19 in Bulgaria.
The positive samples are from Plovdiv. "A 35-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman have been admitted to hospital," Mutafchiiski said.
The Chief of Operations Staff explained that the coronavirus has a remarkable resistance.