UEFA has Canceled all Club Tournament Finals
As a result of the growing coronavirus crisis in Europe, UEFA has officially decided to postpone the final matches of club tournaments.
The finals of the Champions League, the Europa League and the Women's League were due in May, but the current situation calls for their cancellation.
New finals dates have not yet been set. The Task Force, set up last week following a conference call between European football stakeholders, will analyze the opportunities available.
The group has already started reviewing the football calendar and new dates will be announced in a timely manner.
