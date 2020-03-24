UEFA has Canceled all Club Tournament Finals

Sports | March 24, 2020, Tuesday // 09:15| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: UEFA has Canceled all Club Tournament Finals www.pixabay.com

As a result of the growing coronavirus crisis in Europe, UEFA has officially decided to postpone the final matches of club tournaments.

The finals of the Champions League, the Europa League and the Women's League were due in May, but the current situation calls for their cancellation.

New finals dates have not yet been set. The Task Force, set up last week following a conference call between European football stakeholders, will analyze the opportunities available.

The group has already started reviewing the football calendar and new dates will be announced in a timely manner.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, finals, UEFA, canceled
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria