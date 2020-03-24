WHO: Coronavirus Pandemic is Accelerating

The coronavirus pandemic is "accelerating", warns the WHO chief, as the global death toll continues to grow rapidly.

COVID-19 is far from dying, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) warned, urging nations to act and while it is still possible to "change the trajectory" of the pandemic.

The spread of the disease is "accelerating," WHO chief Tedros Adanom Gebraeusus said, citing increasing cases of coronavirus, cited by the BGNES.

"It took 67 days from the first reported of Covid-19 to reach 100,000 cases, 11 days for the second 100,000, and just four days for the third 100,000," he said, urging

countries to adopt rigorous testing and contact-tracing strategies.

"What matters most is what we do. You can't win a football game by defending. You have to attack as well," he told a joint news conference with Fifa president Gianni Infantino to launch a "kick out coronavirus" campaign featuring footballers.