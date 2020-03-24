Italy's COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeded 6,000

The number of coronavirus deaths in Italy has increased by 601 in the last twenty-four hours and reached 6 077, the country's health authorities said on Monday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country increased from 4,879 to 63,927.

Despite the black statistics, there are some positive signs as the number of deaths per day and the daily confirmed cases of infection are lower than in the previous 24 hours.

The update also showed that a total of 275,468 people in the country were tested for the virus following the outbreak of the Apennines epidemic.