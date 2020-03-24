Italy's COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeded 6,000

World | March 24, 2020, Tuesday // 07:52| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Italy's COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeded 6,000 www.pixabay.com

The number of coronavirus deaths in Italy has increased by 601 in the last twenty-four hours and reached 6 077, the country's health authorities said on Monday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country increased from 4,879 to 63,927.

Despite the black statistics, there are some positive signs as the number of deaths per day and the daily confirmed cases of infection are lower than in the previous 24 hours.

The update also showed that a total of 275,468 people in the country were tested for the virus following the outbreak of the Apennines epidemic.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Italy, COVID-19, death toll
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria