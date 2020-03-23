Code Yellow Warning for Rain and Snow

A Code Yellow warning for snow has been issued for 12 regions, warning of rain and snow – for three regions, and another three have been warned of wind on 23 March, according to the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), Focus News Agency reported.



The snow warning is in place for the regions of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Sofia district and Sofia city, Pernik, Kyustendil and Smolyan. Heavy snow is expected in these areas accumulation of snow. Quantities: 10-15 l/sq. m; while in the southern parts of these regions – up to 20-25 l/sq. m.



A yellow warning of rain and snow is in place for the regions of Ruse, Pazardzhik and Blagoevgrad. Snow or rain in the south of these regions expected, with between 15 and 20 l/sq. m, and up to 25 l / sq. m in mountain areas.



The yellow code warns of wind in the regions of Dobrich, Varna and Burgas, with strong northeast winds of up to 15-20 m/s expected. On 23 March in the afternoon, the northeast wind is expected to pick up to 14-17 m/s (7 Beaufort), with gusts up to 20 m/s (8 Beaufort). Sea state gradually increasing to code 4.