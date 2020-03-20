Stricter Measures against the Spread of COVID-19 Introduced in Bulgaria

17 new coronavirus infected patients have been registered in Bulgaria on Friday. The total number is already 127, General Ventsislav Mutafchiiski, head of the national headquarters, said. The first cured coronavirus patient is to be released on Saturday.

New restrictions related to the epidemic are introduced on March 21. Visits to parks, playgrounds and sports grounds are prohibited. Checkpoints are set up near the regional towns. Only those leaving for work, the sick and those returning to their permanent address will pass. Circumstances will be verified with an authorized note, medical documents and ID card. People over 60 years of age will not be allowed to visit shops or pharmacies from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m, BNR reported.