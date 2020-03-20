Stricter Measures against the Spread of COVID-19 Introduced in Bulgaria

Society | March 20, 2020, Friday // 19:05| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Stricter Measures against the Spread of COVID-19 Introduced in Bulgaria www.pixabay.com

17 new coronavirus infected patients have been registered in Bulgaria on Friday. The total number is already 127, General Ventsislav Mutafchiiski, head of the national headquarters, said. The first cured coronavirus patient is to be released on Saturday.

New restrictions related to the epidemic are introduced on March 21. Visits to parks, playgrounds and sports grounds are prohibited. Checkpoints are set up near the regional towns. Only those leaving for work, the sick and those returning to their permanent address will pass. Circumstances will be verified with an authorized note, medical documents and ID card. People over 60 years of age will not be allowed to visit shops or pharmacies from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m, BNR reported.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: stricter measures, Bulgaria, COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria