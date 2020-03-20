The Astronomical Spring is Here

March 20, 2020, Friday
Bulgaria: The Astronomical Spring is Here

At 05:49 am, the astronomical spring began in Bulgaria.

The sun, in its apparent movement in the ecliptic, crosses the spring equatorial point, and from the southern hemisphere passes into the north. This is also one of the two days of the year where the day and night are approximately equal in duration.

The period from the beginning of the astronomical spring to the beginning of the next astronomical spring is 365,24219 days. The spring equinox or the first spring day may be on different dates in different years - 19th, 20th or 21st March. The reason is the different length of the year according to the Gregorian calendar, as well as the geographical situation.

Tags: astronomical spring, Bulgaria, weather, seasons
