The President Called on the Institutions to Keep Discipline via Good Organization, Clear Instructions and Actions in Compliance with Law

Rumen Radev insisted that protective equipment should be ensured for all healthcare staff and rampant speculation at the expense of the Bulgarians’ health should be counteracted

We can bottom out of the crisis with tranquility, common sense and adequate measures. I call on the citizens not to be panic-stricken and on the institutions to set an example by being organized and orderly when curbing the spread of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is what President Rumen Radev said at a meeting held at 2 Dondukov street to discuss the measures against COVID-19 with Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev, Healthcare Minister Kiril Ananiev, Interior Minister Mladen Marinov, Crisis Staff Chief Major-General Ventislav Mutafchiyski, the head of the Fire Safety and Civil Protection General Directorate - Chief Commissioner Nikolai Nikolov, the presidential press office reported.

The Head of State called on all responsible institutions to refrain from stoking fear and creating panic. “We want the people to be disciplined, therefore we should show that the institutions are disciplined, they should be more careful with what they say, and act entirely within their powers and not put themselves above the law,” President Radev said and added that particularly in this situation the institutions must enjoy public trust. It is essential that the measures to be implemented should be commensurate to the threat, efficient, well planned and well implemented, Rumen Radev said.

The President noted that there are still unresolved problems and insisted on ensuring sufficient protective equipment and masks for all the medical staff in the medical institutions, for the GPs, the dentists, the pharmacists. Rumen Radev also raised the issue of the provision of rapid COVID-19 testing kits. Strict punishment for medical doctors who refuse to perform their Hippocratic oath under conditions of emergency have been stipulated. However, before we punish the medical staff, we should supply them with the necessary protective equipment, give instructions and clear algorithms for work so as to avoid demotivating them. Moreover, they are the most important people at this moment, President Radev further said.

The Head of State noted that before thinking about exporting protective outfit to other countries, the Bulgarian citizens should be provided with such outfit. In the President’s opinion, all people working in commercial outlets, public transport, the law enforcement bodies should be provided the adequate sanitary and hygiene protection. “We should not allow the production process in enterprises and structures related to the country’s national security to be terminated because of the lack of protection,” President Radev said.

Rumen Radev also insisted on efficient measures and decisive actions against the speculation in the market for medicines, masks and disinfectants, which, in his words, the responsible institutions currently do not see. “I call on all Bulgarians who are speculating at the moment to avoid doing so given that it is immoral and ugly to gain profit from the health and tragedy of other people,” the President said.

The President noted that the organization against the spread of the infection, although established in force majeure conditions, is efficient and so far Bulgaria has managed to maintain low levels of contamination. “I reiterate my call on all people to show understanding for the efforts of the competent authorities,” the Head of State said. He noted that the Bulgarian public has already become aware of the problem and the majority of people show attitudes of responsibility and self-discipline.