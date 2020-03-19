The President of Northern Macedonia has Declared a State of Emergency

Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski has declared a state of emergency throughout Northern Macedonia, BGNES reported.

In a statement to the nation, Pendarovski said this was necessary to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski called on parliament to declare a state of emergency because of the spread of COVID-19 at noon today.

Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi said that after self-dissolution and elections, parliament cannot reconvene and called on the head of state to make that decision.

Three days ago, political leaders unanimously decided to postpone the early parliamentary elections scheduled for April 12th.