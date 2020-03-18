Von der Leyen: We May Have a COVID-19 Vaccine by Fall 2020

Germany-based research firm CureVac, which receives EU funding, is likely to develop a coronavirus vaccine in the second half of this year. This was announced today by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, quoted by the DPA.

The Commission provided financial support to the company for EUR 80 million.

Von der Leyen said she hopes that with this support the vaccine will be ready and on the market, maybe before the fall. In a video message she emphasized that it will save lives in Europe and the rest of the world.

Late last week, citing sources close to the German government, Die Welt newspaper had reported that Trump had offered "a billion dollars" to secure research into a vaccine by CureVac "only for the United States".

However, CureVac denied the news:

"CureVac has not received from the US government or related entities an offer before, during and since the Task Force meeting in the White House on March 2nd," the company tweeted.

"CureVac rejects all allegations from press."

Italian ANSA news agency announced today that animal testing for a coronavirus vaccine developed by the company has begun in Italy this week.

The Italian Ministry of Health has authorized animal testing. If successful, the vaccine will also be tested on humans, probably in the fall.

The vaccine was obtained from a fragment of genetic material from the virus and envisaged the use of microbiological electroporation technology. The first laboratory tests showed a strong immune system response.