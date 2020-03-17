President Rumen Radev Discussed with Ambassador Dong Xiaojun Strengthening the International Cooperation against Coronavirus

President Rumen Radev held a meeting at 2 Dondukov street with the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Bulgaria Dong Xiaojun at which he called for strengthening the international cooperation against the coronavirus. The President highly appreciated the actions taken by the Chinese institutions to cope with the spread of COVID-19 and the timely treatment of the affected in China.

The results from the Bulgarian Head of State’s visit in the People’s Republic of China in July 2019 were also discussed at the meeting. During the visit Presidents Rumen Radev and Xi Jinping adopted a joint declaration for raising the bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership. The Bulgarian Head of State and the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China also commented the progress of the bilateral partnership in various areas.  

