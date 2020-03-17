Met Gala Postponed due to COVID-19

The Ball at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the event of the year in New York, is being postponed due to the new coronavirus, Anna Wintour announced, the Associated Press and AFP reported.

The decision of the organizers is related to the order of the museum management to close it until May 15. The ball was scheduled for May 4.

The Met Gala is a charity event. It is a major source of funding for the Costume Institute, which is part of, but not funded by the Metropolitan Museum. The Met Gala, formally called the Costume Institute Gala and also known as the Met Ball, is an annual fundraising gala for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. It marks the opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibit, which takes place on the first Monday of May. The first Met Gala was organized back in 1948.

This year's ballroom hosts at the Metropolitan Museum of Art are actresses Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, composer and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda, designer Nicolas Ghesquière and Anna Wintour.

The ball was also canceled in 2002 because of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.