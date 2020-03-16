Distance Learning Begins in 90 Percent of Schools in Bulgaria

Society » EDUCATION | March 16, 2020, Monday // 10:53| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Distance Learning Begins in 90 Percent of Schools in Bulgaria pixabay.com

The days until March 29 in Bulgaria will be days without presence for students at schools, but their distance learning begins in almost 90 percent of schools in the country. The decision is in relation to the complicated epidemic situation associated with the spread of the coronavirus.
A virtual classroom or home assignments and self-preparation are the two main forms of distance learning that will apply. 
 
Each school must set up its own organization for distance learning, within which tasks can be assigned even by e-mail or telephone. Students who do not have computers or the Internet at home will be given individual help.
 
The Education Ministry calls on parents to assist in the distance learning process by joining groups with other parents and class leaders and monitor whether their children are completing their assigned tasks. This is the moment for the process of digitalization in Bulgarian schools to happen faster, Deputy Minister of Education Tanya Mihailova told the BNR.
Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria