

The Austrian energy company OMV wants to sell its 287 gas stations in Germany. The company announced its intentions in Vienna on Thursday. "With this possible sale of the OMV gas station business in Germany, OMV Aktiengesellschaft is actively moving towards managing its portfolio in the direction of sustainable and profitable growth," the statement said.

OMV operates a total of 1400 service stations The group currently has a total of 2,100 service stations in ten European countries, including 1,400 under the OMV brand. German gas stations are mainly in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg./Novinite.bg