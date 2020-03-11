Bulgarian Citizen Arrested in Turkey for Drug Trafficking

Bulgarian citizen was arrested in Turkey for drug trafficking across the border, Hürriyet reports.

Turkish authorities found 1118 g of meth, 278 grams of narcotic tablets and 276 g of ecstasy powder in the detained car.

The car was stopped by teams of gendarmerie at the Kapukule border post. During the search with the help of a specially trained dog, the drug was found hidden in the back seats.

The drug was distributed in three packages and its value on the black market is estimated at 400 thousand Turkish pounds (57.4 thousand euros). The drugs were seized and the driver was arrested.

