The 8 Samples Re-Examined for COVID-19 are Negative
www.pixabay.com
Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The results of the 8 samples, which were re-examined in the National Reference Laboratory of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases are negative for the new coronavirus COVID-19.
- » 2 More Cases of Coronavirus in Sofia - Total of 6 in Bulgaria
- » No New Cases of Coronavirus in Bulgaria
- » US Doctors: The COVID-19 Symptoms are Most Likely to Appear within 5 Days
- » A Mask with a Reusable Respirator Valve will Cost around BGN 9
- » 8 Samples in Pleven and Gabrovo will be Re-Examined because of Doubtful Results
- » Vladimir Malinov: The Coronavirus in the Region of Pleven hasn't been Transmitted to Bulgaria by Italian Workers