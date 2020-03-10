The 8 Samples Re-Examined for COVID-19 are Negative

The results of the 8 samples, which were re-examined in the National Reference Laboratory of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases are negative for the new coronavirus COVID-19.

