There are no Confirmed New Cases of Coronavirus-Infected in Bulgaria

"There are no new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria, according to the results at 17:00 today." This was announced by the Operational Headquarters at the regular briefing.

"We are currently continuing to examine samples from both regions. They are many - 84 from Pleven and 47 from Gabrovo. Only 27 samples that are contained in the MMA are negative," said Prof. Mutafchiiski. He reported that so far, there are 111,000 infected people worldwide, and 62,000 have already recovered.

"There are no new cases reported in Greece. Currently, there are 73 infected there. There are 15 cases in Romania. In Germany, the cases are over 1200, the situation is similar in France. There are about 7,000 in Italy," said Prof. Mutafchiiski.

He noted that today was very intense for both the government and the National Operations Headquarters. Prof. Mutafchiiski addressed the video conference with the participation of the prime ministers of a number of EU and Israeli member states, which included experts. The talk was about measures and the fight against coronavirus.