Greta Thunberg: Women Need Equality, not Congratulations

Eco-activist Greta Thunberg has announced that women are still far from equal to men in today’s societies, DPA reported.

"Today is #InternationalWomensDay and we recognise that women are still far from equal to men in today’s societies.", Tunberg wrote on Twitter, marking International Women's Day, which was celebrated yesterday.

"We can not have climate justice without gender equity," the 17-year-old Swedish added.

Thunberg points out that today should not be misunderstood as a celebration of women, but should be a reason to seriously reflect on ways in which society can improve gender equality.

"And remember; what we women want today - and every day- is equality, not congratulations or celebrations," she wrote.

In a similar post highlighting the impact of both climate change and gender inequality on women in the southern hemisphere, Tunberg wrote: "We have a long way to go."