Greta Thunberg: Women Need Equality, not Congratulations

Society | March 9, 2020, Monday // 10:22| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Greta Thunberg: Women Need Equality, not Congratulations YouTube/CBC News

Eco-activist Greta Thunberg has announced that women are still far from equal to men in today’s societies, DPA reported.

"Today is #InternationalWomensDay and we recognise that women are still far from equal to men in today’s societies.", Tunberg wrote on Twitter, marking International Women's Day, which was celebrated yesterday.

"We can not have climate justice without gender equity," the 17-year-old Swedish added.

Thunberg points out that today should not be misunderstood as a celebration of women, but should be a reason to seriously reflect on ways in which society can improve gender equality.

"And remember; what we women want today - and every day- is equality, not congratulations or celebrations," she wrote.

In a similar post highlighting the impact of both climate change and gender inequality on women in the southern hemisphere, Tunberg wrote: "We have a long way to go."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: women, greta thunberg, women's day, equality, congratulations
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria