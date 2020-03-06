Cleaning Your Car Engine

The engine of your car is like its heart, therefore keeping it in good condition is important for your vehicle’s health. All parts of your car will get dirty somehow, and the engine is certainly no different. It might appear as though cleaning the engine is a complicated task, with all the parts carefully interlinked, but there is no reason you can’t do this yourself at home. All you need is the right products and to know the right techniques. Read on for more information about how you can clean a car’s engine yourself.

Degreasers

One of the main things that will get your engine dirty is grease. It’s not a very pleasant substance to clean off, so if you want to try and keep your hands clean where protective, heavy-duty gloves during the process. It is probably wise to protect your skin from any chemicals that you’re using, too.

Purchase a good degreaser for the task, and make sure your engine is a little warm as you spray it on. If the engine is too hot the solution will burn off, and it could also result in some painful injuries for you.

Rinse Off

Once you have cleaned the engine thoroughly with degreaser, it’s time to take it off. For this, it’s recommended that you use a pressure washer. These are great as they will wash off any dirt, grime and grease quickly and efficiently. You don’t need to hold it too close to the engine, as it will be powerful enough from a short distance.

Dry Off

Once you have sprayed away the degreaser solution and dirt from the engine, your next step is to dry it. While you can use old towels or rags, there are more effective ways of doing this. For this, and other car maintenance tasks, it’s worth investing in an air-compressor. It will remove excess water in hard to reach places more thoroughly than if you were trying to absorb it up with a towel. Once you have removed the excess water, you can turn on your engine to evaporate the rest of the moisture.

Alternative Solutions

If you would like to use an alternative method to the one above, consider investing in a steam cleaner for the task. In some ways, they can be a better choice and the steam can get into places that even the pressure washer can’t. They are gentle enough to use on your engine, and hot enough to remove the dirt and grease without you having to turn it on. Not only this, but they are also great for cleaning the entire car thoroughly. There are plenty to choose from, but check out this manufacturer for top quality products.

It is easy to clean your engine at home as you would the rest of your car. The products you require for the job can be bought with ease, and you could save yourself money by not having your car serviced at the local valet. Follow these guidelines and try it yourself next time you clean your car.





