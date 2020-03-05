Additional BGN 10 Million will be Allocated for the Issuance of Personal Documents

Many citizens' ID cards are expected to expire in 2020 and 2021

The Council of Ministers approved additional expenditures under the Ministry of Interior's budget for 2020 of up to BGN 10 000 000, the government press center reported.

The funds are for financial support of concluded contracts for the implementation of activities related to the issuance of Bulgarian personal documents.

In 2020, 999 018 ID cards and 637 743 passports should be replaced, and 1 088 116 ID cards and 563 129 passports - in 2021.