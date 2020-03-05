Another Laboratory for Coronavirus Testing is about to be Opened In Bulgaria

Another COVID-19 Disease Testing Laboratory will be opened at the MMA, the regular briefing given at the MMA every afternoon has revealed.

There are no positive samples for coronavirus in Bulgaria. This was announced by the head of the MMA Prof. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski.

A dozen people have been admitted yesterday with flu-like symptoms at the MMA Infectious Diseases Clinic. Twelve samples were taken at the MMA. All of them were negative. The results of another three samples from Varna are not ready yet, Mutafchiiski informed.

Chief Health Inspector General Dr. Angel Kunchev said that the woman who died at her home in Polski Trambesh, who was in Italy recently, was about to be tested for the COVID-19.