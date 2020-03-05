Another Laboratory for Coronavirus Testing is about to be Opened In Bulgaria

Society » HEALTH | March 5, 2020, Thursday // 08:29| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Another Laboratory for Coronavirus Testing is about to be Opened In Bulgaria www.pixabay.com

Another COVID-19 Disease Testing Laboratory will be opened at the MMA, the regular briefing given at the MMA every afternoon has revealed.

There are no positive samples for coronavirus in Bulgaria. This was announced by the head of the MMA  Prof. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski.

A dozen people have been admitted yesterday with flu-like symptoms at the MMA Infectious Diseases Clinic. Twelve samples were taken at the MMA. All of them were negative. The results of another three samples from Varna are not ready yet, Mutafchiiski informed.

Chief Health Inspector General Dr. Angel Kunchev said that the woman who died at her home in Polski Trambesh, who was in Italy recently, was about to be tested for the COVID-19.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, laboratory, Coronavirus, MMA
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria