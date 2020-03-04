Vasil Bozhkov's Secretary Remains in Custody
The former secretary of the fugitive gambling tycoon Vasil Bozhkov remains permanently in custody.
Yoana Cholakova is accused of being part of an organized criminal group dealing with treachery, trafficking in cultural and historical values and pimping.
According to the prosecutor's office, she held the meetings between Bozhkov and treasure hunters. Cholakova claims she only brought water, coffee and folders.
