WHO: 61.7% of Bulgarians over 18 are Overweight

According to data of the World Health Organization 61.7% of Bulgarians over 18 are overweight which places the country close to top of the list in Europe regarding this index.

The situation is similar with children - 13.6% are overweight. Experts say that this is due mostly to an unhealthy lifestyle that includes a high-calorie diet combined with lack of exercise, BNR reported.

Tomorrow, March 4 is the World Obesity Day.

